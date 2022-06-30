Vector Tank Solutions Launches New Website

0 Shares

Vector Tank Solution is proud to announce the launch of its new website. The website showcases the company’s services in an organized and clear manner. The services can be divided into environmental services and inspections. Inspections can be divided into two sections. One section is for specific types of inspections like pressure vessels and storage tanks (which include bullets, spheres, and columns), and another is for locations and buildings that may need inspections such as power plants and storage tank inspections. The environmental section can be divided into two sections: tank removal and industrial cleaning. The industrial cleaning of tanks ensures they are safe and operational while complying with regulations. Tank removal services are available for tanks above and below ground. Vector Tank Solutions provides ultrasonic testing. Plans are in place to expand the site and provide more information about API piping inspections.

Vector Tank Solutions is focused on customer service, and finding the best solution for their clients for pressure vessel inspections. Because they are small businesses, they can move more quickly than larger companies. They offer inspection services in all 50 states. They can also perform ultrasonic, magnet, and penetrant testing as per their SNTTC-1A certification. They are partnered with STI SPFA and API.

Vector tank solutions are a new company that was founded in 2022 and offers great industrial cleaning. The current managing director and inspection manager formed them when they had the idea to create a company that could provide unique and applicable solutions for customers. They are veteran-owned and certified as inspectors by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and Steel Tank Institute (STEI). To request a quote, call them at info@vectorcorp.com or call 1-800-606-9120.

