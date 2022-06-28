O6 ENV Announces New Website for Environmental Cleanup

0 Shares

O6 Environmental, a St. Louis-based waste disposal company, is pleased to announce a new website. The new website was launched in 2021. Services include environmental remediation, industrial cleanup, hazardous waste disposal, emergency response, and other services. They collaborate with federal agencies and private companies to address issues such as heavy metals and radioactive materials.

O6’s integrity and precision make it a highly successful company. They have a military background that makes them efficient and their training ensures they comply with all regulations. Each project offers o6 the chance to establish a relationship and continue that relationship each time they are hired. They’ve worked on many different projects, including coal tar removal from a natural gas plant and cleaning out a landfill gas scrubbing station. They have also helped to respond to warehouse fires by disposing of industrial waste. They are skilled in removing hazardous materials such as lead, asbestos, or mold.

O6 ENV has its headquarters in St. Louis, MO. However, they provide services all over the country. New Jersey, Illinois and Wisconsin are other states that have requested their services. Paric Corporation, Cedar Falls Utilities and Ameren are some of the companies they have worked for. They have over 20 years of combined experience in tough projects and, when possible, work to save customers money. EaglePicher Technologies is a company that supplies battery power systems. O6 remains a partner with them. Both organizations extended their agreement for environmental services to 2022. Dan Geisler is the company’s leader, and he is a veteran of the service. For more information about o6 services, please call (314) 862-6671 or send them an email from https://o6env.com/.

06 ENV

6311 Bartmer Industrial Drive

St. Louis, MO

63130

(314) 862-6671