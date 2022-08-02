Midwest BankCentre Promotes J.P. Jercinovic To VP-Business Development Officer

0 Shares

Jercinovic was previously the BankCentre Leader for the branch’s Fenton location. As a small-business owner, Jercinovic will use his customer service leadership and relationship development skills to help them choose the best banking solutions. His expertise includes small business loans and deposit products as well as other banking-related services. He has more than 14 years of banking experience. Jercinovic joined Midwest BankCentre in 2016 and assists with St. Louis FHA home loans.

His people-oriented approach will make us stand out to our clients as we expand our services to small business customers. Jercinovic received a bachelor’s degree from Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau (Mo.) in business administration, specializing in marketing management as well as USDA home loans.

About Midwest BankCentre

The current assets of Midwest BankCentre exceed $2.3 billion, and the deposits are more than $1.7 million. The bank has been a mainstay in the St. Louis community banking scene ever since 1906. It employs approximately 280 people at 18 locations throughout the city, including Jefferson, St. Charles, and St. Clair counties in Illinois and Missouri. Through its financial services, it empowers people and enables businesses, energizes communities, and is a great St. Charles mortgage company lender.

Midwest BankCentre is a leader in the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition, formerly known as the St. Louis Regional Unbanked Task Force. Each quarter, Midwest BankCentre has been awarded the Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior financial rating. It was awarded the 2019 Community Commitment Award by the American Bankers Association Foundation, and the 2018 National Community Bank Service Award by the Independent Community Bankers of America. This recognition is in recognition of its ability to bring mainstream financial services to the unbanked and underbanked residents of the region while being a top-notch Chesterfield mortgage company.

