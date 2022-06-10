How Setyan Law Can Help With Employment Services

0 Shares

Setyan Law announces employment-related law services.

Los Angeles, CA, May 20, 2021 – Setyan Law proudly announced their employment law services in Los Angeles. This includes Pasadena and Glendale, among others. This company specializes in everyday worker assistance. The company helps employees who have been wronged, as well as those involved in large-scale insurance disputes. Setyan Law has successfully handled discrimination cases as well as wrongful termination lawsuits. This team has handled many cases, particularly when it comes to racial disparity. Setyan Law is responsive, professional, and aggressive when needed.

Setyan Law offers a variety of services, including employment law and cases involving personal injury. They also have experience with cases involving discrimination during pregnancy, retaliation, and whistleblowing. They are familiar with landlord disputes as well as real estate fraud. They will not charge fees if they lose the case. They have a proven track record of success and can present persuasive arguments in court. Setyan law firm is able to convince judges and juries to support their clients.

Samvel “Sam” Setyan runs Setyan Law. This law firm offers full-service litigation services in Los Angeles. They offer services in Pasadena and Glendale as well as other areas. They are able to assist clients with employment law issues and are familiar with California courts. Sam has been involved with nearly 200 California cases. Sam has extensive experience in helping clients take on large employers or insurance companies.

Los Angeles Employment Lawyer – Setyan Law

355 S Grand Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90373

213-618-3655

Glendale Employment Attorney – Setyan Law

Glendale, CA 9120, 500 N Central Ave, Suite 960

213-618-3655

Employment Lawyers

750 E Green Street Suite 310, Pasadena, CA 91101

(213) 618-3655

Samvel Setyan

Setyan Law

+1 213-618-3655

s.setyan@setyanlaw.com

