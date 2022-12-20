If you’re like most people, you probably don’t think about taxes when you’re getting your house cleaned. But did you know that in St Louis, residential house cleaning and maid services are not taxable? That’s right – you can save yourself some money on your next cleaning bill by making sure that the company you use is not charging you tax on their services. So if you’re in the market for a new cleaning service,Read More
How Dangerous is St. Louis
How Dangerous is St. Louis

When the yearly "most dangerous city" rankings are released, St. Louis almost invariably ranks first. It is important to analyze the technique used to compile these rankings. When they compare cities, do they take the full Metropolitan Statistical Area into account or simply the limits of St. Louis? Our city is separated from St. Louis County, inflating violent crime statistics in comparison to other metro regions, the majority of which do not have the same
Abandoned Houses In St. Louis Are A Problem
Abandoned Houses In St. Louis Are A Problem

This weekend, I was interested to read the St. The coverage by the Louis Post-Dispatch of vacant buildings in St. Louis was fascinating to me. Long-time readers may know that I have strong opinions about the topic. I spent much of the past decade documenting abandoned neighborhoods and meeting those who remained. First, it is unacceptable for anyone to live in an abandoned building. I will not advocate the saving of these buildings. However, I would like to talk about
The Forgotten Schools Of St. Louis
The Forgotten Schools Of St. Louis

This week's post was inspired in part by an Etsy shirt listing the names of high schools around St. Louis, even a few miles out of the city. However, it did not list any historically African-American high schools. These four schools date back to the 19th Century, but not many St. Louisans are aware of their history. Frederick Douglass High School in Webster Groves and Kinloch High School are both gone. However, Sumner High School (and
Pioneer Mechanical Is Proud To Offer A Full Range Of HVAC Services In St. Louis
Pioneer Mechanical Is Proud To Offer A Full Range Of HVAC Services In St. Louis

St. Louis– Pioneer mechanical offers a complete range of HVAC services, including central air, furnaces, heat pump, and air quality. Pioneer is family-owned and operated. Pioneer has served St. Louis county and city, Jefferson, St. Genevieve, and Festus. You could end up calling the repair team more often if your air conditioner units aren't maintained properly. How well your home's air conditioner system is maintained will determine how comfortable it is. Your home may lose its comfort if your system is not
One West Offers Hard Money Lending in St. Louis
One West Offers Hard Money Lending in St. Louis

One West Hard Money St. Louis would be pleased to announce the launch of its new program. Anyone interested in rehabilitating or flipping a house can benefit from this initiative. They would first take out a loan through One West. They would then search for a house in need of repairs. Then they would buy and renovate the house. Then they would make a profit by selling the house. If you are a fan of
The St. Louis Bosnian Memory Project
The St. Louis Bosnian Memory Project

Diane Orentlicher is a world-renowned authority on human rights law, and war crimes tribunals and will be speaking at Affton High School this Friday. After the talk, Orentlicher will sign copies of her new book Some Kind of Justice. The ICTY's Effect in Bosnia and Serbia. Fontbonne University's Bosnian Memory Project sponsors the presentation. It has already collected oral histories from over 120 survivors (more than 360 hours of recordings). "With over 60,000 Bosnians in our city,
Vector Tank Solutions Launches New Website
Vector Tank Solutions Launches New Website

Vector Tank Solution is proud to announce the launch of its new website. The website showcases the company's services in an organized and clear manner. The services can be divided into environmental services and inspections. Inspections can be divided into two sections. One section is for specific types of inspections like pressure vessels and storage tanks (which include bullets, spheres, and columns), and another is for locations and buildings that may need inspections such as
Creve Coeur Historical Facts
Creve Coeur Historical Facts

At one point, traveling from University City to Creve Coeur Lake could make you think you were back in the deep country very quickly. Creve Coeur used to be a farming community and is located in central St. Louis. It contains many gorgeous homes, high tech office parks, many acres of parkland, and several hundred businesses. Olive Street Road Olive Street Road, now called Olive Boulevard follows along an old Native American trail that led
Midwest BankCentre Promotes J.P. Jercinovic To VP-Business Development Officer
Midwest BankCentre Promotes J.P. Jercinovic To VP-Business Development Officer

Jercinovic was previously the BankCentre Leader for the branch's Fenton location. As a small-business owner, Jercinovic will use his customer service leadership and relationship development skills to help them choose the best banking solutions. His expertise includes small business loans and deposit products as well as other banking-related services. He has more than 14 years of banking experience. Jercinovic joined Midwest BankCentre in 2016 and assists with St. Louis FHA home loans. His people-oriented approach will make us stand out to our