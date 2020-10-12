Anzea and Dino Zoli lately made a collaboration to be able to provide the best value textiles which are created for the hospitality and business markets. This is done to enhance the contract textiles market. Anzea is a company in Texas and Dino Zoli is a company positioned in Italy. This is an excellent collaboration as the consumers will experience the top of both worlds. They actually made an extremely hard alliance possible and they offer the best fabrics from Texas and Italy. They presented their first installation of DZ x ANZEA and it has made a positive impact on the market.

This is one the biggest collaborations in the fabric industry as both of the businesses are actually large shots in their own locations. Dino Zoli is from Italy, while Anzea is located in Texas. Both of the companies are proven to offer incredible textiles. The partnership will offer value and exclusivity to the hospitality and corporate markets since the items will be available in a more hassle-free platform. Generally, the mixture of the inventory will guarantee that the assortment will certainly be accessible for the projects of the consumers. The DZ x ANZEA collection can actually provide two outdoor options created from nubby argyle plaid and the 8 fabric styles in this assortment will definitely offer the texture and color that you prefer.

Anzea is a very well-known with regards to upholstery textiles, coated fabrics, vinyl fabrics and more. The company was launched in 1990 by Mitzi Mills and Bruce Doeren in Fort Worth, Texas.

The name of the company is actually an acronym that symbolizes the first collection that Anzea made: Australia, New Zealand, Europe and America. Mills is a graphic designer and she has a interest for photography and travel along with contract textiles.

Doeren is an accounting expert and he uses his knowledge and skills to run the operations of the company. The two of them was able to bring Anzea to where it is nowadays.

Anzea is always focused on offering the top designs and high performance woven fabrics that you may find on the market today and they also provide a mix of coated and vinyl fabrics for different demanding applications. You can check their collection and you are going to know that they combined fantastic design, safe chemistry and durability in a single design. They’re recognized to have a dynamic team that will adjust to any situation and make the vision real. The goal of this partnership is to give more options for the consumers to choose from.

If you want to see the distinct collections of Anzea and Dino Zoli, you may have a look at web site of these 2 firms of woven textiles and fabrics.